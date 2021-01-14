Largo Coin (LRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $172.19 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for $9.77 or 0.00025166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.