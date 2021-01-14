Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $440,731.93 and approximately $12,793.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

