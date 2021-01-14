UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $20,737.35 and $22.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017818 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001937 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC.
UNICORN Token Token Profile
<div class= and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
UNICORN Token Token Trading
UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.