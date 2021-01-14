Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AEB stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

