Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $502.14.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $488.96 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $34,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.