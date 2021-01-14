Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

