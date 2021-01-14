Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

DHC opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 93,871 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,343 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 442,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 133,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 189.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 522,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

