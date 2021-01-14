Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $236.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

