Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.25 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

CRNT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

