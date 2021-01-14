Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares of Principal Financial have underperformed its industry in a year. However, increase in expenses on higher claims and benefits weigh on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects lower annuity sales in 2020.”

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. First Command Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

