SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLM. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised SLM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 72,352 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in SLM by 268.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

