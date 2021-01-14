Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

