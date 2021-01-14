Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 439,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,169,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

