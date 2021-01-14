Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,898 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,277% compared to the average daily volume of 530 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.