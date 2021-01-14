Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HOYA Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HOYA in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
HOCPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
