American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lifted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 74.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $122.40 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

