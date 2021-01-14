OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.66.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $227.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

