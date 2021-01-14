Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OMRON Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMRON in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get OMRON alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMRNY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OMRNY stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. OMRON has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.