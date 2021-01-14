Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Topcon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Topcon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Topcon has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Topcon had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

