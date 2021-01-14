Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.71 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

HALO opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 282.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.29.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

