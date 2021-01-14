Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

