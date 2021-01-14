Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.82 million.Knowles also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.36-0.40 EPS.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.13, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

