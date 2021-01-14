Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 283,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $52.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

