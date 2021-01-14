Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.27 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of ACLS opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

