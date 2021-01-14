Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

