Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up about 1.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Motco raised its position in The Allstate by 13.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

