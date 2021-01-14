Powell Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average is $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.