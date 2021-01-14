Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Republic International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

