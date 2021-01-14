Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $345.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.90 and a 200 day moving average of $372.48. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

