VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Increased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

