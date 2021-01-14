OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.63. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 160,868 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.