Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $89.77 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.