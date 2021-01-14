Credit Suisse Group Raises Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $11.50

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PARR. BidaskClub raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE:PARR opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $750.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.95. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 424,408 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 347.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Par Pacific by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

