Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $619.22 million, a P/E ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

