BNP Paribas Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.