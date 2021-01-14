Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.