Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

