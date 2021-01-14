Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

