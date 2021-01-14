Norway Savings Bank Purchases 109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.29.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,609.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

