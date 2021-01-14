AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 382,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,713,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,430,000 after buying an additional 558,412 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

