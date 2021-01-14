Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,609.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

