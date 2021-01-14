Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Georgetown University lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

