B. Riley Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,348% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 226,600 shares of company stock worth $8,287,150. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 150.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 124.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $374,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

