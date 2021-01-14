Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after buying an additional 254,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

