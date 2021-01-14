Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a PE ratio of -291.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 180,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 627.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.