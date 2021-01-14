Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $169,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at $7,692,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Total stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

