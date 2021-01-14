Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

