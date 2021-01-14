EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EPR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.83. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 296,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 320.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 253,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

