Royal Bank of Canada Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Underperform

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Peel Hunt cut British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

