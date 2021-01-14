HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

