Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

